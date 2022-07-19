Alex Gonzaga On Her Miscarriage Becoming A Testimony: 'The Lord blessed me with acceptance'

Alex Gonzaga has opened up about how she was able to cope with her miscarriage in 2021.

While guesting on Yassi Pressman's "CAReoke with Yassi" vlog, the host-actress-vlogger shared how she does not feel pain when people express their sympathies for the loss she and her husband, Mikee Morada, suffered.

"Alam mo, sa totoo lang, 'pagka sinasabi sa 'kin 'yon, walang effect sa 'kin kasi parang siguro the Lord blessed me with acceptance nung time na 'yon," Alex told Yassi.

Alex also shared how she had absolutely no desire to become a mom immediately after getting married as she wanted to enjoy married life first. But when they lost their first child, she realized the Lord's will for her.

"Nung nangyari 'yon, feeling ko pinasilip lang ni Lord na, 'Wag mong isipin na you are not ready because you are ready. When I tell you, you are ready. You will be ready,'" Alex shared.

Alex also no longer considers the miscarriage a loss but an opportunity for her to be able to feel what it's like to become a mother.

"'Pag naiisip ko yung sitwasyon na 'yon, hindi siya painful for me yung proseso na ‘yon," she added. "Feeling ko kinausap ako ni Lord nung time na 'yon na hindi man natuloy, pero at least naramdaman ko na kaya ko palang maging mom. Puwede pala. 'Di pala kami baog. 'Pag naaalala ko yung moment na 'yon, hindi ko iniisip na nawalan ako ng blessing. The test became a testimony."

In an IG post in October 2021, Alex shared how she had an anembryonic pregnancy or blighted ovum, wherein a fertilized egg is implanted in the uterus but does not develop into an embryo.

