Alex Gonzaga Reacts To A Netizen Who Wanted To *Joke* About Her Miscarriage: 'Go lang!'

Alex Gonzaga had a unique response to someone who wanted to belittle her 2021 miscarriage.

On November 17, Thursday, a netizen tweeted, "The urge to make Alex Gonzaga miscarriage jokes is tempting," to which Alex replied, "Pssst! Go lang if that will satisfy you, I won’t mind. I’ll be the first one to laugh pa. You’re welcome."

As of this writing, Alex's tweet has earned over a thousand likes.

While some Twitter users came to Alex's defense, others echoed the netizen's sentiments.

"Hope you'll feel better, Ate Alex," one said. "This kind of topic is not [a] joke at all. They'll think na porke't comedian ka, lahat ng nangyayari sa buhay mo nakakatawa na."

"You may hate Alex Gonzaga for your own reasons, but please know your limits on what jokes you should pull on everybody, especially on those who experienced miscarriage because losing a child is very depressing," said another.

Meanwhile, another netizen commented, "Dose of your own medicine."

It was in a vlog in October 2021 when Alex confirmed the sad news that she and her husband, Mikee Morada, had lost their baby due to an anembryonic pregnancy, also known as a blighted ovum.

