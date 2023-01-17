Yikes! Netizens Slammed Alex Gonzaga For Smearing Icing On A Waiter's Face At Her Birthday Party

After being caught up in a celebrity feud with Dina Bonnevie a couple of months back, Alex Gonzaga is under fire again for allegedly *disrespecting* a service crew member at her 35th birthday party.

In a video originally posted on Dani Barretto’s Instagram account, Alex can be seen smearing cake icing on a service crew member’s forehead. While Dani’s Instagram story was deleted right after, netizens were quick to share video causing it to go viral on social media.

Twitter users expressed their opinions online, with some saying that while Alex’s actions may be ~acceptable~ to friends or acquaintances, it’s “humiliating” for a stranger. “What she did was humiliating for the service crew. This [isn't] a blessing for him either. They're not paid to be humiliated or mocked by guests,” says one comment.

“Buti mabait [ang] staff na nag-abot ng cake, I hope he's okay after this. Sana naisip niya [na] staff are still people with feelings who are working hard to earn money,” says another netizen.

As of writing, Alex Gonzaga has yet to comment on the issue.

