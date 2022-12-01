Alice Dixson Claps Back At Bashers Who Told Her She Should ‘Act Her Age’

There are only a few things more satisfying than a great celebrity clapback, especially when disrespectful bashers are put in their rightful place. That said, Alice Dixson is getting a massive round of applause from us this week, as she recently had the best response to netizens who attempted to age-shame her.

ICYMI, the 53-year-old dyed her hair a gorgeous sun-kissed honey blonde to celebrate her birthday this year—and onlookers are definitely taking notice! In an Instagram post, she captioned a selfie: “Walking in Market Market when my suki said, 'Ang ganda ng hair mo Alice, bagay sa 'yo! Didn’t realize how light and natural looking it has become.

“So my favorite bashers say 'act your age', 'you’re too old for that', blah blah blah. Hahah, I think if I acted my age, I probably wouldn’t look this young. Sorry not sorry,” she said, then added some lyrics from the hit track Boom! Shake The Room as she wished her followers a happy Sunday.

Proving that she’s not one to back down from trolls, this isn’t the first time Alice aired her thoughts and gave a classy response to age-shaming comments. In fact, just last month, she had another flawless response to a netizen who said she’s “feeling teenager” because of how she’s skeptical about going public with her love life. "First star I see tonight… I wish I may, wish I might, have the wish I wish tonight. My wish is mag-meditate ang mga haters para mabawasan ang mega negativity sa www (world wide web),” she wrote.

Keep slaying, Alice!

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

