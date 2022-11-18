Aljur Abrenica Admits That Ex-Wife Kylie Padilla Will Always Be In His Heart

In July 2021, Aljur Abrenica and Kylie Padilla made headlines when they confirmed their separation after rumors about their relationship circulated online. Almost a year after their split, however, the actor says that he and the mom of his children are on good terms and are focusing on being great co-parents.

“Sa co-parenting, doon kami nagfo-focus ngayon. Almost every day nag-uusap kami. Kahit hiwalay kami, we’re still learning from each other how to be good parents,” he reveals in his recent interview. “Sa mga hindi nakakaalam, pinagtatawanan nalang namin [yung nangyari].”

Aljur also admits that despite all the negative comments by spectators online, Kylie will always be in his heart and he is proud of her for being a good mother to their kids Alas and Axl. .“Hindi naman siya mawawala [sa puso ko],” he shares. “Hindi naman talaga siya mawawala, isang dekada kami magkasama eh, part of myself is siya na.

Ako, kay Kylie, I’m proud of her as a mom. Naaalagaan niya nang mabuti yung mga bata. Even though we’re separated, we’re still growing together.”