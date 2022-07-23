Alodia Gosiengfiao Announces Her Engagement To Christopher Quimbo

Alodia Gosiengfiao dropped the news on July 23 that she's now engaged to entrepreneur Christopher Quimbo!
Christopher, an entrepreneur and general manager for a wine company, was first reported to be dating Alodia in April 2022, when the cosplayer posted photos of the then-mystery man in an IG story.
Apart from Alodia's announcement on Instagram, she also shared a beautiful proposal video that showed how Christopher popped the question to Alodia in the company of their family and close friends.
In an interview, Alodia said, "I guess I couldn't imagine a life without him. Everything is just falling into place na parang hindi siya pilit, hindi siya niru-rush. Parang napakaganda lang I guess, it's very pure."
Chris said that within the first month of meeting Alodia, he already asked her to be his girlfriend. "I wrote her a long, heartfelt letter and I promised her certain things and I would tell her that I'm keeping all those promises," he said in the video.
"I always see him there and at the top of my head, I couldn't believe someone like that existed. Parang sobrang perfect fit," Alodia added. "Naiintindihan niya ako and naiintindihan ko siya, so I guess it;s nice. Maganda pala yung life!"
Chris said that while he and Alodia were talking, he realized that she's a really deep person. He said, "This girl is a lot more than just an artista. She's a phenomenal person. She's a wonderfully deep person, an entrepreneur, and on top of that, she's beautiful."
Alodia added, "Thank you, for existing and I'm super excited to share this next journey with you. And again, I guess this is not the only time, naiisip ko may forever."
Watch the full video here:
MORE ON ALODIA:
This K-Pop Idol Bears A Striking Resemblance To Alodia Gosiengfiao
Lyceum Of The Philippines University Developing Esports Curriculum With Alodia Gosiengfiao's Company