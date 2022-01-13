Wil Dasovich Reacts After Alodia Gosiengfiao Posts A Sexy Photo With The Caption, 'Ako nga pala yung sinayang mo'

Things had been pretty quiet ever since Alodia Gosiengfiao and Wil Dasovich's breakup.

Until today, that is. Alodia took to Facebook to share a sexy photo of herself wearing a strapless gown, with the following caption, "Hi. Ako nga pala yung sinayang mo."

Fans couldn't help but react to the post, especially after Alodia's sister, Ashley Gosiengfiao, commented, "Tag ko na ba?"

Although Alodia and Ashley didn't explicitly mention Wil, Wil responded to Ashley's comment, saying, "'Wag na, nagbo-blow up na phone ko; alam ko na! Naku po."



Wil's reply seems to have been deleted.

Alodia confirmed that she and Wil had gone their separate ways back in November 2021. In her post, she wrote, "We tried to work things out many times but some things are not meant to be."

Netizens also believed Wil's "Letter From Nepal" vlog, also uploaded in November, was actually a love letter for Alodia.