Andi Eigenmann Debuts Her ~First~ Surfing Reel: 'Safe to say I am now legit living the life I've always dreamed of'

We absolutely *love* how Andi Eigenmann is always seeking to improve herself! From sharing her postpartum fitness journey to the progress she's made in her fitness challenge, it's truly inspiring to see the island mama of three living life to the fullest in Siargao.

On September 23, Andi debuted her very first surfing reel where the former actress shared, "Having videos for surf analysis is soo crucial for improvement."

Andi's surfing reel showed the vlogger taking on Siargao's famous waves and enjoying a post-surf drink at her newly-opened snack bar on the island.

Andi, who previously mentioned that she had dreamed about becoming a surfer since she was 11, wrote, "Safe to say I am now legit living the life I've always dreamed of. Just the lyrics of this song say, no, I am not talking about that ~aesthetic~ island life you see [on] my Instagram. It's all of it, imperfections, struggles, and all."

"Just like in my surfing, I'm proud to say I've come a long way," Andi added. "But what helps me improve is going through it (life+surfing) always wanting to learn more and figure out how to be better. Plus of course, not to forget, doing it all with a smile."

Andi's fiance, pro surfer Philmar Alipayo, even took to Instagram Stories as he shared two posts about how proud he is of Andi. So sweet!

