andi eigenmann to donate vlog earnings to help rebuild siargao island

Following the devastation brought on by Typhoon Odette on December 16, Andi Eigenmann revealed in a vlog that her island fam will be using their vlog earnings to help slowly rebuild Siargao, one of the islands badly hit by the super typhoon.

In the video's description, Andi shared that the new vlog uploaded on December 22 is part of their multiple vlog uploads for Christmas and that the footage shot was the family's last videos taken on the island up to the time they arrived in Manila.

Talking about Typhoon Odette, Andi wrote, "We are grateful that our family and friends are safe, but most of them have lost their homes and are in need of food, water, among others."

"With this, we will be using our earnings from our coming videos to help slowly rebuild our island home again," she added.

For this vlog shot between November 27 and December 4, Andi shared snippets of the family's simple life on the island. In one of her vlog entries, while staying at Greenhouse Siargao, Andi said, "We just wanted to spend time as a family and be somewhere different. But I just filmed random videos kasi wala akong plan for this vlog or anything. It's just now I realized it's a perfect chance to be transparent and be real, be who we are with you guys."

The mom of three shared that she and her fiance Philmar Alipayo had a fight and she said, "Kasi nga 'di ba, nag-away kami ni Papa. And it's okay, it's normal. In relationships you get into arguments, you fight, you get into misunderstandings. And it happens because we are both not perfect. We are both just humans and we make mistakes. But what's important is that we always use these experiences to focus on bettering ourselves and our motivation to do so is our children, and of course, each other."

