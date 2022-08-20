Andi Eigenmann's Happy Island Fam Head To France For Philmar Alipayo's Birthday

Following the Happy Islanders' epic Bali vacay in June, Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo, and kids Ellie, Lilo, and Koa packed their things and hopped on a plane to France!

Posting some of the family's highlights in the Basque Country, Andi shared that they have been enjoying visiting the public playgrounds and a skatepark, going on beach picnics, and a Saturday market. Andi shared, "Can't wait for what else this place has in store for us in the coming weeks but loving it already."

The family's vacation to France is a special one as Philmar celebrated his 30th birthday there on August 17. Writing a sweet Instagram post for her fiance, Andi shared, "I know how long you have been waiting for a chance to come back to France and I hope you're happy spending your birthday here, with all of us with you!"

Andi continued her post by writing, "It's inspiring to see you work to achieve your dreams, but always manage to keep us, the kids specially, a top priority. We'll be here to support you all the way!"

On top of what already looks like an epic vacay, Philmar also got to spend some quality time with his son from a previous relationship named Kanoa. Based on Andi's post, Ellie, Lilo, and Koa even got the chance to meet Kanoa, and Philmar had the chance to bond with his son as he walked him home.

Writing about his birthday, Philmar wrote, "30. Blessed and thankful for this life."

