Andi Eigenmann Writes A *Beautiful* Tribute For Lilo's Third Birthday

Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo are marking a milestone as their daughter, Lilo, turned three on July 23.

In an Instagram post, Andi shared a series of photos of the adorable three-year-old as she wrote, "The past three years of my life have been so wonderfully filled with so much life and love, because this beautiful little adventure-seeker right here."

She continued, "What a blessing it has been to be your mother! I have been loving spending every minute with you, and it has been such a joy getting to know you and the person you are becoming."

Andi, who often writes about her realizations of being a mom to Ellie, Lilo, and Koa, added, "I'll always stand by you, Lilo! Cheering for you all the way! We love you so much!"

Meanwhile, Philmar also took to Instagram to greet his three-year-old daughter. The professional surfer also included heartwarming photos of the father-and-daughter pair surfing together. Philmar wrote, "Happy birthday me Lilo. I love you so much! So so much!"

