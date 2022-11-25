Andi Manzano Announces She's Expecting Baby Number Three

Andi Manzano just made a big Thanksgiving Day announcement: She's expecting her third child with her husband, GP Reyes!

Sharing a video clip on Instagram on November 25, the host, radio DJ, and vlogger shared, "Someone says hi! There are so many things to be thankful for this year, but the biggest blessing (or tiniest might I add!) is this little growing bun inside of me."

She added, "I can't believe I get to say this but… I'm going to be a mama of three."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Some of the celebs who sent their congratulations to the couple include Iza Calzado, Pauleen Luna, Joyce Pring, Cheska Garcia, and Denise Laurel, who commented, "Congratulations! More beautiful babies, yay!"

Andi and GP are proud parents to Olivia and Amelia. In 2019, just six months after giving birth to her second baby, Andi shared that Olivia gave a not-so-subtle hint to have another baby. She said, "Mom, in two years we can have a baby boy. I want a baby boy."

MORE ABOUT ANDI:

This Is The Exact Moment Olivia Manzano Reyes Made Her Baby Sister Amelia Laugh For The First Time

Andi Manzano’s Inspiring Message To Breastfeeding Moms Is Beautiful

Andi Manzano-Reyes Lets 2-Year-Old Daughter Olivia Do Her Makeup