Andrea Brillantes Has A *Big Sister* Advice To Young Actors

Andrea Brillantes started her showbiz career at the age of 10. In a span of a decade, she has starred in 12 films, over 30 shows, and has won *numerous* accolades for her undeniable talent in acting. Like most actors, however, the 20-year-old star didn’t succeed overnight. She also went through her fair share of struggles to be the Andrea we know today.

At the Star Magical Prom 2023 held last night, the actress made sure to share meaningful *advice* with the young artists who are currently braving the path she took years ago. “I genuinely care for you guys bilang Star Magic artists,” she started her speech. “At first, dapat magiging focus ng speech na to is how to handle bashers. Kasi parang yun talaga yung main concern natin, diba? Pero honestly kasi, sa trabaho natin, hindi natin sila matatanggal. You cannot please everyone.”

She continued, “You know what matters? Kung paano kayo bilang tao, paano ba kayo bilang artista. Kayo ba ay masipag? Kayo ba ay mabait sa lahat, o kayo ba yung artista na nang-aapak ng iba upang makaangat? A lot of us will demand and think kung anong deserve natin. Iisipin natin, ‘Sana ako din,’ ‘ Sana ako nalang,’ ‘Kailan kaya ako? Matagal na ako dito,’ Listen guys, your time will come.”

Blythe, who’s known for playing the titular character Annaliza in the 2013 TV show, shared that she had to work for a decade before she was able to give her family a comfortable life.

“Ako, I had to work hard for 10 years para mabilhan ko ng bahay yung pamilya ko. It took some time, yes, pero it happened,” she shared. “Wag kayo masyadong magpadala sa pressure, kasi nandito tayo kasi may pangarap tayo. Hindi to pabilisan, nandito tayo kasi may goal tayong lahat diba?”

She ended the speech by emphasizing that no matter how far you’ve come, it’s always important to be kind.

“It’s really important to be kind to one another, hindi lang sa kapwa artista, hindi lang sa mga boss natin. Dapat pati sa staff, pati sa crew, you should give equal respect to everyone. I’m a firm believer na if you do good, good will always come back to you.”

