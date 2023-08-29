Andrea Brillantes On Being Called ‘Trying Hard’ To Get A BF: ‘I don’t really need to try’

Andrea Brillantes’ “Date or Pass” video may have garnered mixed reactions from netizens.

ICYDK, the actress, together with her besties Danica Ontengco, Bea Borres, and Criza Taa, played a version of the “Jojowain o Totropahin” challenge where they get to decide whether they’ll date a guy celeb or not.

In the vlog, Blythe mentioned that she’d date Ina Raymundo’s son, Jakob Poturnak.

“I would definitely date. Gusto ko lang sabihin na dati nagpakilala siya sa akin, kaso ka-holding hands ko ‘yung ex ko nun. Tapos nagpakilala siya sa akin. Sabi niya ‘Hey, I’m Jakob.' Gwapong-gwapo na ako sa kanya dati pa," she said. “Hi, Jakob! If you’re watching, I’m single now.”

The revelation garnered mixed responses online, with some saying that she’s “trying too hard” to find a new boyfriend.

“Sa mga hindi pa po nakakanood, I put so many disclaimers na: ‘We’re just a bunch of girls having fun.’ Sinabi ko lang naman na naga-gwapuhan ako doon sa tao. Yes, alam ko artista ako at kahit ano talaga sabihin ko pwedeng makakuha ng attention. Pero eto, talaga ba, ganito kaliit na bagay? Like, is my love life or taste in boys really that relevant to this world?” she clapped back at her bashers in a recent TikTok video.

“Again, para sa mga hindi nanuod, for full context lang. This guy went up to me, nagpakilala siya, sayang lang kasi at that time, I was taken, eh I really do find him attractive. So ayun, sabi ko ‘I’m single now,’ as a joke! If I was serious about it, idadaan ko pa ba sa vlog?”

The actress also emphasized that she’s not ~*trying*~ to be in a relationship anytime soon.

“It’s also funny kasi ang dami nagsasabi na hanap ako nang hanap, or I’m trying hard. Come on guys, not to be mayabang or anything, but I don’t really need to try. Like, it’s really not that hard for me, just being honest. If I really wanted to date a guy now, edi sana meron na.”

She continued, “Like what I said in the video, I am not looking for anything or anyone right now. I’m happily single and enjoying my youth.”