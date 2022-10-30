Andrea Brillantes Dresses Up As La Muerte From 'The Book Of Life' For Halloween

Andrea Brillantes went all-out for her Halloween 2022 costume as she dressed up as La Muerte from the 2014 film The Book of Life.

In an Instagram post, Andrea shared all the details of her spook-tacular costume designed by Patrick Isorena, whose creations have been worn by Vice Ganda, Herlene Budol, and Drag Race Philippines' first-ever winner, Precious Paula Nicole.

In a separate post, Andrea shared that the La Muerte costume she chose is from her "favorite character" from The Book of Life.

Andrea also hosted her own "Fright Night By Blythe" Halloween party which was attended by her showbiz and non-showbiz friends. Those who attended the party included Barbie Imperial, Chie Filomeno, and Awra Briguela.

Andrea is often ~game~ to try new costumes, and for her 18th birthday photoshoot in February 2021, the actress dressed up as the goddess Venus from Sandro Botticelli's painting, The Birth of Venus.

