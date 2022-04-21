You Guys, The Director Says Andrea Brillantes' Viral 'Sinabawang Hotdog' Blunder Is Actually *Intentional*

ICYMI: Andrea Brillantes recently starred in the music video of "Tahanan" by OPM singer Adie, which premiered on April 20. Aside from the ~dreamy~ vocals, what caught netizens' attention was one scene in the music video where Andrea apparently tasted frying oil while cooking hotdogs, LOL!

"Hotdog yung niluluto pero mantika yung tinikman," one netizen commented under the official music video.

Another user wrote: "Sa daming beses ko nang nagluto ng hotdog, di ko pa tinikman kahit minsan yung MANTIKA opo."

Soon after, Andrea poked fun at the ~blunder~ by commenting underneath her Facebook post promoting the music video.

What many thought to be a funny blunder turned out to be ~intentional~, according to the music video's director, Kris Ulrich Cazin. He shared a screenshot of his YouTube comment on the music video and posted it on Facebook.

He shared that since he didn't want Andrea to actually cook for safety reasons, he decided to use water instead of oil. "Story time! Before taking the scene, originally tubig lang yung nakalagay para kumulo tapos makita lang na may usok for practical effects," he wrote.

"Nagulat na lang sila nag-chop ako ng hotdog tapos nilagay ko sa pan," he added. He also mentioned that Andrea went off-script by saying "sarap" instead of "okay naman," which was a nod to the catchphrase of Ninong Ry, a vlogger chef that the director admired.

"I just thought it looks dumb so I went for it."

"Don't expect all women, jowa, asawa, etc na marunong magluto," he wrote, stressing that it isn't a gender role. "Ipagluluto ka parin niya kahit di siya marunong magluto. Show mo parin ang pagtingin mo sakanya, mahal mo parin siya despite mukha siyang ewan na umiinom ng sabaw ng hotdog."

Ending his post, he noted that "if you think it's funny and stupid, that's the point."

Glad we cleared that up, LOL!

Watch the music video below: