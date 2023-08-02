Andrea Torres Reveals Experiencing Harassment Because Of Her Sexy Image

In a recent appearance on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Maria Clara at Ibarra star Andrea Torres bravely shed light on a topic that has been shrouded in silence for far too long. The talented actress opened up about the personal toll that comes with being labeled as a "sexy star,” sharing instances where she had faced harassment from fans—the invasive comments, lewd messages, and unwelcome advances that left her feeling disheartened.

When asked if there were instances where she ever felt objectified due to her sexy star image, she honestly admits: “Meron din po. Lalo na kapag nakakakuha ka ng mga bastos na comments, you’ll never get used to it. Paano nila naiisip na okay lang sabihin sa akin to? I guess yun yung downside nun.”

Instagram/andreatorres

While the actress appreciates the compliments on her appearance, she is offended by comments that border on objectification.

“Though, I find it flattering na na-aappreciate nila yung hardwork ko sa gym,” she says. “Proud ako na nakuha ko yung body na confident ako being in and feeling ko strong ako, I feel good when I eat healthy. I get happy na nakaka-inspire ako ng other girls din. Pero yung side lang na yun na, kahit parang ‘in favor’ sayo yung comment na nagagandahan sayo, nakaka-offend din na, bakit nila naisip na okay lang yun.”

It's 2023, you guys! It's about time we collectively work towards creating an industry that values talent, respects personal boundaries, and uplifts actors without subjecting them to harmful stereotypes or harassment.