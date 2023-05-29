Palawan's Angelica Lopez Is Crowned Miss International Philippines 2023

Meet your 2023 Miss International Philippines: Angelica Lopez!

The 22-year-old from Palawan bested 39 other candidates at the Binibining Philippines 2023 grand coronation night held at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City on May 28, 2023.

During the night's question-and-answer portion, Angelica Lopez was asked the following question, followed by her winning answer:

QUESTION: "What makes you a binibini who walks the talk, and who is beyond mere self-promotion?"

ANSWER: "I stand here tonight because it is my mother that instiled [in] me the values and the morals that I'm using to be the woman that I am now today. A woman who has the strength, courage, and tenacity. The strength to decide for herself what she wants, [and] really works hard to achieve it. To also have the courage to face any obstacles of life, and [the] tenacity to hold unto her wisdom of choice. And I believe that it's always a dream come true to be here, and that is why I am a binibini that I [was] always meant to be."

Atasha Reign Parani (candidate #16 from General Trias, Cavite) was crowned 2nd runner-up while Katrina Anne Johnson (candidate #33 from Davao del Sur) won the 1st runner-up award. Congratulations to Bb. Pilipinas Globe Anna Valencia Lakrini (candidate #24 from Bataan)!

The night's special awardees include April Angelou Barro of Cagayan de Oro (Bb. Pizza Hut), Sharmaine Magdasoc of Ortigas, Pasig (Manila Bulletin Reader's Choice), Candy Vollinger of Catanduanes (Best in Talent), and Julia Mae Mendoza of Roxas City (Face of Binibini).

Meanwhile, here is the complete list of Top 11 candidates:

Lea Macapagal ( candidate #38, Dinalupihan, Bataan) Trisha Martinez ( candidate #29, Laguna) — Best in Evening Gown, Bb. Philippine Airlines, Bb. Ever Bilena Katrina Anne Johnson ( candidate #33, Davao del Sur) — Bb. Pilipinas 1st Runner Up Mary Chiles Balana ( candidate #36, Hermosa, Bataan) — Binibining Friendship Anna Valencia Lakrini ( candidate #24, Bataan) — Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2023, Best in Swimsuit, JAG Denim Queen Jessilen Salvador ( candidate #15, Aklan) Kiaragiel Gregorio ( candidate #11, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija) Angelica Lopez ( candidate #6, Palawan) — Bb. Pilipinas International 2023 Atasha Reign Parani ( candidate #16, General Trias, Cavite) — Bb. Pilipinas 2nd Runner Up Jeanne Isabelle Bilasano (candidate #14, Albay) — Best in National Costume Loraine Jara - Miss Bingo Plus (candidate #39, Bulacan)