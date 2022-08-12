Angelica Panganiban And Camille Prats Peeling Potatoes Is The Nostalgic Throwback We All Needed

Within the local pop culture zeitgeist, the most iconic former child stars inarguably include Angelica Panganiban and Camille Prats, who both rose to fame as pauper maid Becky and Princess Sarah in the hit ‘90s film Sarah… Ang Munting Prinsesa.

It’s been decades since the show aired, but the show never really left fans’ hearts, as evidenced by the plethora of memes and throwback posts tagging the pair from time to time! Much to their followers’ delight, the two recently reunited on Camille’s YouTube vlog, and it was the nostalgic throwback we needed and more.

“First time sharing the screen with her after decades long. Major catch-up and a trip down memory lane as we recall some of the most memorable things we did together growing up,” Camille captioned the video.

Naturally, they marked the memorable moment with the perfect activity: peeling and cooking potatoes! Only this time around, there's technology to make our lives easier. “Hello, 20 years later ayaw na namin mahirapan so gagamit tayo air fryer.” LOL!

In true Becky style, Angelica was still mindful of her cooking process, taking into consideration the opinion of the show’s iconic antagonist Miss Minchin, who was played by Jean Garcia. “Jusko, baka magalit si Miss Minchin. Kailangan maayos pagbabalat natin ng patatas!”

All jokes aside, the duo also took the time to catch up and reflect on certain experiences they went through while they were growing up in the industry—struggles included. And judging by their stories, it seems like a star’s life isn’t always charmed.

Camille pulled back the curtains and shared her thoughts on the pressure they faced. “Struggle namin ‘to growing up, laging binabantayan yung katawan namin. Ngayon ‘pag binabalikan ko, grabe, iba pa rin talaga yung mga bagay na nirerequire ng industriya.

Further delving into the pressures of maintaining a certain body image, she even recalled instances wherein they would be called out for their weight gain. "Tanda ko iyak iyak pa tayo, kasi may nangyayari na pinapadalhan tayo ng sulat."

Angelica backed it up, revealing that she was once restricted from taping for her to learn her lesson. “Sis, di nila ako pinag taping diba. May isang taping na sabi, ‘Magpahinga muna siya ngayon.’ Para daw matauhan ako sa katawan ko. We were about 15 or 16. And syempre nung edad na yun, di mo pa naiintindihan. Ang sarap kumain nun!”

The expectant mom admitted that the pressure took a toll on her mental health, and she still struggles from it up until now. “Medyo masakit yun ah while growing up. May trauma siya hanggang ngayon. Like ngayon pag magpapa-check up ako kasi buntis ako, pag sinabing, ‘Nag-ge-gain ka ng weight,’ hindi okay. Nasasaktan ako.

“Parang personal. Parang may mali talaga akong ginagawa ‘pag sinasabi sakin na lumaki ako. Naging stigma sakin ‘pag mali, pag di mo napi-please yung mga tao. Masakit yun.”

She also opened up about the constant comparison she and Camille had to face growing up and being pitted against each other. “Pati yung boobs ha! ‘Bat ang laki ng boobs mo? Si Camille naman hindi.’ So ako, ‘May mali ba samin?’ Lumaki akong naka-ganun, ang haba lagi ng hair ko, kasi gusto ko natatakpan [yung boobs ko] tas nagkuba-kubaan ako para hindi napapansin.”

Luckily, according to the two, the industry is now kinder to actors, and celebrities have learned to stand up for themselves no matter their body size and shape. As for them, they’re thankful for all the good memories brought by their childhood fame. “Ang sarap sa feeling na binabalik-balikan sya ng mga tao. Kahit anong gawin nila satin, gawin tayong meme–ang sarap na may kontribusyon ka sa industriya,” Angelica concludes.

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.