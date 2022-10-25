Angelica Panganiban Shares Her *Beautiful* Family Portrait With Gregg Homan And Amila Sabine

Angelica Panganiban is basking in the glow of being a new mom, and it shows.

On October 26, Tuesday, the actress shared *beautiful* snaps from her family portrait session with her fiancé Gregg Homan and their daughter, Amila Sabine.

"Nakakaiyak ba?" Angelica wrote in an IG post, featuring the heartwarming photos. "Kasi nakakaiyak for us. I love you, Daddy and bibicakes."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Angelica's celeb friends such as Alyssa Valdez, Bea Alonzo, Pauleen Luna, and Alessandra De Rossi couldn't help but react to the post.

"So happy for you," said Alyssa, while Bea commented, "You deserve all the happiness."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Pauleen, meanwhile, said, "Napakasarap pagmasdan ng last picture, grabe. Happy for you!"

Angelica and Gregg welcomed their baby girl in September 2022. Angelica first shared a snap of Amila Sabine's eyes in the same month.

In October, the couple revealed in a vlog that they had gotten engaged while Angelica was still pregnant, and later on the actress finally revealed their baby's face.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE ON ANGELICA PANGANIBAN:

Angelica Panganiban's Vow For Amila Sabine Will Bring You To Tears

Angelica Panganiban On Her *Challenges* As A Breastfeeding Mom: ‘Yung pain na titiisin mo para mapakain yung anak mo’

Angelica Panganiban Is Engaged!