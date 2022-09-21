Angelica Panganiban Gushes Over Kim Chiu’s *Generosity* As A Ninang: ‘Akala ko anak niya’

A fairy godmother? Angelica Panganiban is one *excited* mom-to-be, and it turns out her friends share her ~feelings~ too! On Instagram, she gushed over Kim Chiu, who is a soon-to-be godmother to her firstborn!

The Its Showtime host and actress carved time out of her hectic schedule to shop for baby gifts, going *extra* and uber generous about it. On her Instagram stories, Angelica unboxed everything she received from Ninang Kim: blankets, beanies, baby socks, onesies, swaddle wraps, baby dresses, socks, and a six-in-one bassinet, and more!

“Grabe ‘yung ninang Kimmy. Hindi po siya nagpakabog sa mga padala. Ayaw po niya ‘yung napagiiwanan siya,” she quipped.

Instagram/iamangelicap

Angelica even joked that she might only be carrying Kim’s child, and come post-labor, she might need to *give* the baby back. “Baby mo ba ‘to, momsy? Ang dami-dami, it’s never-ending. We’re happy parents! Sana pati educational plan ipinadala mo na. Pero thank you so much. We love you.”

So adorbs! These two are absolute ~friendship goals~, for sure!

