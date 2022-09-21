Angelica Panganiban Gushes Over Kim Chiu’s *Generosity* As A Ninang: ‘Akala ko anak niya’

A fairy godmother? Angelica Panganiban is one *excited* mom-to-be, and it turns out her friends share her ~feelings~ too! On Instagram, she gushed over Kim Chiu, who is a soon-to-be godmother to her firstborn!
The Its Showtime host and actress carved time out of her hectic schedule to shop for baby gifts, going *extra* and uber generous about it. On her Instagram stories, Angelica unboxed everything she received from Ninang Kim: blankets, beanies, baby socks, onesies, swaddle wraps, baby dresses, socks, and a six-in-one bassinet, and more!
“Grabe ‘yung ninang Kimmy. Hindi po siya nagpakabog sa mga padala. Ayaw po niya ‘yung napagiiwanan siya,” she quipped.
Angelica even joked that she might only be carrying Kim’s child, and come post-labor, she might need to *give* the baby back. “Baby mo ba ‘to, momsy? Ang dami-dami, it’s never-ending. We’re happy parents! Sana pati educational plan ipinadala mo na. Pero thank you so much. We love you.”
So adorbs! These two are absolute ~friendship goals~, for sure!
