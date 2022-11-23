Angelica Panganiban Shares Her *Important Realizations* About Motherhood In A Heartwarming Instagram Post

It’s been almost a year since Angelica Panganiban announced that she was pregnant with her first baby, and since then, we have witnessed the actress grow into the loving, first-time mom she is today.

Two months after giving birth to her daughter Amila Sabine, the actress took to Instagram to share her important realizations about breastfeeding, taking care of her baby, and *motherhood* as a whole.

“2 months into motherhood, at [ito] mga natutunan ko. Bago ka mag-[breastfeed] kapag 4AM na, mag-sipilyo, hilamos, at [mag-CR] ka na. You’ll never know kung papayag pa ba siyang magpababa sa’yo,” she shares. “Pangalawa, ipunin ang mga kailangan sa tabi mo. Remote ng TV at ng aircon, libro, phone, charger, tubig, at snacks.”

Instagram/iamangelicap

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Pangatlo, hindi ka na makakapag-damit. Tanggapin mo na, na naka-bra ka na lang hangga’t manawa siyang mag-[breastfeed] sayo. Kasama na rin dito ang pag suklay ng buhok. What is hair brush na po,” she jokingly quips.

“Pang-apat, kumain [nang] marami at mabilis. Pero bawal ang kalansing ng kubyertos at baka magising mo ang nabudol mong baby.

At matulog kapag tulog si baby. Subukang pakalmahin ang isip. I know madami tayong gustong gawin at ma-accomplish. Pero tanggapin mo nang hindi ka naman talaga makakatayo sa kinauupuan mo. Kaya matuto kang matulog [nang] nakaupo.”

Instagram/iamangelicap

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

Of course, Angelica didn’t miss the chance to recognize the hard work that comes with being a mom. “Saludo ako sa lahat ng ina. Mabuhay tayong lahat,” she says. The post was showered with supportive comments from her celebrity friends, including fellow mommas Anne Curtis, Jolina Magdangal, and Chynna Ortaleza.

Instagram/iamangelicap

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Instagram/iamangelicap



We’re rooting for you, Angelica!

MORE FROM COSMO:

Angelica Panganiban's Vow For Amila Sabine Will Bring You To Tears

Angelica Panganiban Says She's 'Found Peace' At Age 36

Aww, Angelica Panganiban Finally Reveals Her Daughter Amila’s Face