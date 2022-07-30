Angelica Panganiban Gives Us A *Relatable* Glimpse Into Her Simple Life: 'Natuto ako maglaba, to clean up after myself'

Angelica Panganiban may have a bun in the oven, but that's not stopping her from living an active life and looking after her boyfriend, Gregg Homan.

In her latest vlog uploaded on July 24, the actress gave netizens a glimpse into her typical day as an expectant mom and homemaker.

"Nakapag-breakfast na, nakapag-yoga na, nag-start na din akong maglaba," Angelica shared.

In the video, Angelica also talked about how she made the conscious decision to not have help starting in 2019, and how it helped her become more self-sufficient, something she is thankful for now that she's pregnant.

"Okay siya," she said. "Dami kong natutunan. Natuto ako maglaba, to clean up after myself kapag nagluluto ako. So parang ‘yon lang siguro hinintay ni Lord, na ‘Okay ba, kaya mo ba? Kaya mo ba talaga alagaan yung sarili mo?’ So binigyan niya 'ko ng baby bump."

Angelica also documented how she cooks lunch, washes the dishes, and goes grocery shopping with Gregg. It may be a simple life, but she's enjoying every minute of getting enough rest since the pandemic started.

"Well, noon naman kasi bago ako mabuntis lagi akong puyat galing trabaho. Konti lang talaga yung tulog. Nakabawi na lang ako ng pahinga sa buhay ko nung pandemic. Pero before that, maka-apat na oras ka… Sa industriyang ito kapag naka-apat na oras ka, bukod-tangi kang pinagpala."

Angelica and Gregg revealed in June 2022 that they're having a baby girl. The couple first announced in March that they were expecting.

Watch Angelica's vlog here:

