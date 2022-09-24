Angeline Quinto Confirms She's Now Engaged To Her Non-Showbiz Boyfriend

Angeline Quinto has officially announced that she's engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend, Nonrev Daquina.

According to a report, Angeline made the big announcement during one of the segments of her concert in the United States.

Fans were quick to share a video clip of Angeline's announcement where she said,"Espesyal ang gabing ito ngayon for me, para sa akin dahil nandito po sa audience ang soon-to-be mother-in-law ko. Ang nanay po ng aking fiance ay nandiyan."

On Instagram Stories, the singer-actress shared two text-only posts on September 24:

Angeline first hinted at a possible engagement in July 2022 when she posted a photo with Nonrev and their first child, Sylvio, with Angeline wearing what looked like an engagement ring.

Angeline first confirmed in an interview in October 2021 that she was in a relationship with a non-showbiz personality whom she met through mutual friends. She said, "Yung boyfriend ng kaibigan ko, 'yon ang kaibigan niya. One time, nagkayayaan lumabas, doon kami first time na nagkita hanggang sa nagtuloy-tuloy."

Congratulations, Angeline!

