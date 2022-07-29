Did Angeline Quinto Just ~Low-Key~ Announce Her Engagement To Her Non-Showbiz Boyfriend?

Angeline Quinto surprised many fans when she was spotted wearing what looks like an engagement ring in one of her most recent posts on Instagram.

The singer, who welcomed her first child, Sylvio with non-showbiz boyfriend Nonrev Daquina in April 2022, shared snaps of the family's out-of-town trip to Quezon. Angeline captioned her post, "I'm grateful that we got to spend a happy and relaxing time for @babysylvio's first out-of-town trip!"

Continue reading below ↓

Fans of the singer were quick to post positive comments as well as questions if it is indeed an engagement ring on Angeline's finger.

In October 2021, Angeline confirmed in an interview with Karen Davila that she was indeed dating a non-showbiz personality. The singer, who called her boyfriend her "true love," shared that she met him through mutual friends in 2020. In a separate interview with Boy Abunda, Angeline gave details about her relationship with her boyfriend, saying, "Tito Boy, ganoon pala 'yon. Parang, alam mo na agad. Matagal na rin po ako hindi nagkakaroon ng relationship. Nagkakilala kami bago pa mag-pandemic. So before pa nawala si Mama, nakilala na niya si Mama Bob."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE ON ANGELINE:

Angeline Quinto Goes Instagram Official With Her Non-Showbiz Boyfriend

Angeline Quinto Looks *Gorgeous* In Her New Maternity Shoot Photos

Angeline Quinto 'Still Figuring Out' How To Be A Parent As Baby Sylvio Turns A Month Old