Angello Perez Dedicates His 2nd Degree To His Brother, The Late Actor AJ Perez

It's been 11 years since Kapamilya actor AJ Perez passed away, and his younger brother, Angello Perez, continues to honor his achievements in his kuya's memory.

In a social media upload, Angello shared how he is dedicating his second college degree to AJ.

"Always dedicating my successes to you," Angello wrote in an Instagram post, featuring his photo wearing a toga outside AJ's mausoleum.

Angello just graduated with a bachelor's degree in Communications Technology Management from the Ateneo de Manila University. In April 2020, he also graduated with a bachelor of science degree in Psychology, which he also dedicated to AJ.

AJ, a member of ABS-CBN's Star Magic Batch 13, passed away on April 17, 2011, when a service van he was riding crashed into a provincial passenger bus along McArthur Highway in Tarlac. At the time, he was on his way home from a show in Dagupan. He would've been 29 years old this 2022.

