Angelu De Leon On Former Love Team Partner With Bobby Andrews: 'More than friends but less of a lover'

One of the most iconic love teams of the mid-'90s was Angelu de Leon's Peachy and Bobby Andrews' Wacks in the youth-oriented show T.G.I.S. Angelu looked back on her love team with Bobby and how the iconic show became her first big break in showbiz.

Interviewed by Pia Arcangel on her podcast, "Surprise Guest With Pia Arcangel" which came out on August 17, Angelu shared that prior to her team-up with Bobby, it was Michael Flores with whom he had a crush on when they were together in Ang TV.

Angelu told Pia, "Kami ni Michael bago mag-T.G.I.S., nagkasama kami sa Ang TV. It wasn't really serious, crush lang."

When Angelu starred in T.G.I.S., the actress-turned-politician said that she met Bobby when she was 12. Describing her relationship with Bobby, Angelu said that they became close friends. "At the time talaga, meron kaming age difference at mediyo malayo. Bobby, he's really a gentleman. Talagang parang feeling niya baby-ing baby ako sa paningin niya, little sister, kaya walang romantic love, pero sabi ko nga as always, may high respects for him kaya nag-supercede kami sa friendship level compared to the others," Angelu shared.

"Umabot kami na yung self-respect namin sa isa't-isa, ibang klase," Angelu continued. Kaya kami nagkaroon ng saying na, 'more than friends but less of a lover.' Yung mahal namin sa isa't-isa because we respect each other so much to the point na hindi siya kailangan lagyan ng label. Hindi siya kailangan romantic para maging authentic. Kaya when you see us together, hindi mo nga ma-explain yung chemistry. Sabi nga namin, baka soulmates kami in that sense."

Talking about why T.G.I.S. was her first big break in showbiz, Angelu said that until now, people would still refer to her character as Peachy, adding, "I think it really became a habit for most people. Bago naman talaga nag-take-off yung T.G.I.S., people had their own time nang Saturday ng 4:30 p.m. And T.G.I.S. came and it slowly creeped into people's lives tapos biglang stop na yung mga tao to watch T.G.I.S."

Watch the full interview here:

