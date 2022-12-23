Yikes! Netizens Are Calling Out Anji Salvacion For Doing A *Hair Flip* On Concert King Martin Nievera

Uh-oh! Pinoy Big Brother winner Anji Salvacion is currently the talk of the town because of a viral ~hair flip~ incident at the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2022. ICYMI: The actress was singing with several Kapamilya stars and accidentally hit Martin Nievera's face when she flipped her hair.

A video quickly went viral on Twitter, garnerning mixed reactions from netizens.

Some netizens felt that it was "disrespectful" of the singer to do such a thing. "Unless gag sketch siya, even if it's scripted, even if wala lang yun kay Martin at game siya sa ganyang antics, it still feels off. The disrespect," says one Twitter user.

"Sana mag-sorry naman siya, kahit si Francine nagulat. Kung hindi sinadya sana biglang nag-sorry, di pa naman kumakanta si Martin after niya mahampasan," says another.

Twitter

Meanwhile, Anji's supporters were quick to defend her, saying that the incident was "unintentional" and that the reactions were totally uncalled for.

Twitter

Twitter

As of writing, neither Anji nor Martin has yet to comment on the viral video.

