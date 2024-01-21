Anne Curtis Apologizes For Saying Endorsement’s Rival's Tagline: ‘It was a lapse of judgment’

Anne Curtis took to social media to clarify her recent remarks, which was accidentally in support of her endorsement’s rival.

ICYMI, the TV host made quite the splash when she unintentionally blurted out her co-host Vice Ganda’s viral line in fast food chain McDonalds “nice ganda”, which she was quick to realize was in conflict with her endorsement with Jollibee. She immediately apologized on air.



"Ayyy! Bad yun sa akin! Sorry po! Pasensya na po kayo," Anne said.

Vice Ganda replied, "Bakit ka nag-sorry? Wala ka naman sinabing masama?"

Anne told Vice: "Kapag nawalan ako ng kontrata. Pasensya na po kayo. Hindi ko sinasadya. Lapse of judgement sorry."

"Pumuri ka lang naman ng sitwasyon nila. Nice naman yung sitwasyon," Vice said, in reference to the couple's situation in the show's segment.

Anne added: "Maganda naman talaga. Pero pasensya na po. Ikaw talaga. Kapag ako nawalan bayaran mo yun. Kasi pag siningil ako doon ng ano...sige, sige. For sure trending ito at kakalat na naman ito."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

On social media, Vice and Anne’s banter blew up—with some calling out Vice for seemingly throwing Anne under the bus.

Just today, Anne cleared the air by issuing a statement. “Morning everyone. Guys, kalma. No need for such negative energy. Vice and I are fine. It was a lapse of judgment on both sides. At least we can move forward and be keyrfuul. Ganyan ang biriun backstage but syempre dapat iba pag on air. Kaya kalma. It’s a beautiful day. Gawin na lang #BidaAngSaya every day! HAHAHAHA!”

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

On his own account, Vice Ganda also took full responsibility amidst the backlash.

I put Anne in an uncomfortable situation. Wrong. Sorry."

He also admitted to not being mindful of his words all the time. "No. At times i dont think enough. Sa kagustuhan kong magpatawa bira ako ng bira kaya minsan sablay. Sometimes i hate myself. Pero ganun talaga sa comedy man o sa real life talagang hit and miss. And we’ll just have to try again."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Lastly, Vice cleared that there is no bad blood between him and Anne, despite the backlash they received. "Ang kj mo! Ok yan para trending! Chozzz!!! But yes it was lapse of judgement. It was our usual “brandagulan” moment na late nya narealize so nasabi nya ung tagline ng di nya namalayan. I apologized to her and pinagtawanan na lang namin. Our sisterhood will always be Nice Ganda!"