Anne Curtis Posted A Video Of Dahlia Looking *Super Cute* On Her First Day Of School

Those tiny shoes and backpack!
by Steph Esguerra Olarte | 3 hours ago
August 22, Monday, marked the first day of school for many Filipino students, and it was both an exciting and heartbreaking day for many parents as it also heralded the return to face-to-face classes.

Anne Curtis was no stranger to the day as she shared a sneak peek of her daughter Dahlia's *adorable* first day of school getup.

"My little school girl," Anne wrote in her post. "All done with her first day and she had so much fun."

In an IG Reel, to the tune of The Temptations' "My Girl", Anne showed Dahlia looking super cute in a striped dress and with her hair in pigtails.

Dahlia Heussaff's first day of school
Instagram/annecurtissmith
Dahlia Heussaff's first day of school
Instagram/annecurtissmith

That pink backpack and those tiny shoes!

Dahlia Heussaff's first day of school
Instagram/annecurtissmith
Dahlia Heussaff's first day of school
Instagram/annecurtissmith

Anne also shared a clip of Dahlia's hand with what looks like a whale stamp. Aww. It looks like she enjoyed her first day at school!

Dahlia Heussaff's first day of school
Instagram/annecurtissmith
Dahlia Heussaff's first day of school
Instagram/annecurtissmith

We can't wait to see more of Anne Curtis' updates on Dahlia going to school!

