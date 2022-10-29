Anne Curtis Styled Dahlia's Hair Ala Sandara Park's 'Palm Tree' 'Do For Halloween

It's trick-or-treat season once again, and celebs are coming up with the cutest and most creative Halloween costumes for their kids.

Anne Curtis, for instance, took inspiration from one beloved K-pop idol for Dahlia's outfit: Sandara Park!

The actress-host shared super adorable pics of Dahlia with no less but Dara's *iconic* palm tree hairstyle.

"My lil’ pumpkin," Anne wrote. Dahlia had on an orange tutu-like outfit with a Jack O' Lantern design on it. In one of the photos, Anne poses in a selfie with Dahlia. Maybe Mommy Anne did the design DIY-style!

"@daraxxi my hair inspo for Dahlia's Halloween party at school," Anne previously said in an IG Story.

As of this writing, Anne's post has received more than 114,000 likes. Celebs such as Nicole Andersson, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, and Liz Uy took to the comments section to share their reactions to Dahlia's costume.

"Custom baby," reacted Nicole, while Catriona wrote, "Ang cute!"

We can't wait to see more celeb kids' Halloween costumes!

