Aww, Anne Curtis Goes *Emo* Over Nostalgic Party Photos With Angelica Panganiban

For longtime celebrity friends Anne Curtis and Angelica Panganiban, it only seems like yesterday when they were partying and drinking shots together! But time ~truly flies~ because they find themselves hanging out nowadays, albeit with the addition of their cute little babies! How adorable.

On Instagram, Anne reposted a ~nostalgic~ photo that made her look back on the good ‘ol times with her friend. “Nakaka-emo, kambal,” she wrote, adding “From shots to babies” to signify how much their *priorities* have shifted. The photos show two scenarios: one when they were young adults enjoying alcohol, while the other featured the two of them holding their respective kids at the christening of Ange’s daughter Amila Sabine.

ICYDK, the two have been longtime friends in the industry—sharing an enviable bond with fellow actresses Bea Alonzo, Dimples Romana, and Angel Locsin. In fact, they even organized a sweet reunion last year to celebrate their milestones! "Love and happiness. Nothing makes me happier than to see my dearest friends so happy and beaming with so much beauty and love. God is good," Dimples captioned their girl group pic.

Friendship goals, you guys!

