Aww, Anne Curtis And Erwan Heussaff Mark Their Fifth Wedding Anniversary With A Beach Trip

Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff, and their daughter Dahlia set off on a trip to an undisclosed beach to celebrate the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary on November 12.

In an Instagram post where Anne shared an intimate family photo, the actress and TV host wrote, "Whisked off to paradise for a quick getaway to celebrate our anniversary. Love you both so much @erwan. Here's to many more core memories made."

Meanwhile, Erwan shared a short video that showed Anne and Dahlia's silhouette at the beach while looking at the moon. He wrote in the caption, "12 years. Five married. Two as parents."

Some of the celebs who sent their well-wishes to the couple include Raymond Gutierrez, Bianca Gonzalez, Isabel Oli, and Kim Chiu, who posted, "Cuties! Happy anniversary! Ang cute ni Dahlia!"

Anne and Erwan tied the knot in New Zealand in November 2017 and the couple welcomed Dahlia in March 2020.

