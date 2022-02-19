Arci Munoz Takes The Stage At New York Fashion Week

Arci Muñoz recently marked a milestone in her music career: She actually got to perform at a New York Fashion Week event!

The singer-actress took to IG to share her photos from the occasion where she sang her version of Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" on the runway. The event was for a live-streaming service in collaboration with a fashion brand.

"Maaaa!!!! @mommychooky Look! Yer daughter rocking ze New York fashion Week runway!!! Thanks for having me!" Arci wrote in her post.

It's no secret that apart from being an actress, Arci is also a songwriter and vocalist for the rock band Philia.

It looks like Arci has been in the US since August 2021 and has been thoroughly enjoying her vacation. A well-known ARMY, she attended BTS' Permission To Dance concert in LA in December 2021 and even graced the red carpet in Hollywood at the movie premiere of the slapstick comedy film, Jackass Forever, in January.

