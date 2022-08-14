Arjo Atayde Actually Planned His Proposal To Maine Mendoza For *Over A Year*

You guys, Arjo Atayde recently made a *nakakakilig* revelation about his proposal to Maine Mendoza: He actually planned it for more than a year!

In an interview with ABS-CBN entertainment reporter MJ Felipe, Arjo shared details about his preparation for the special day.

"I’ve been planning [for] more than a year, but I’m grateful it happened at the right time," Arjo said. "So I just really waited for everything may mga nangyari and everything."

ICYDK, Arjo actually proposed on July 28, the same date she tweeted about him back in 2013. Arjo also shared that he had asked Maine's parents for her hand in marriage.

"The parents of Maine are very loving, very understanding, very giving to me ever since and I’m very thankful," Arjo noted.

On whether the wedding will happen soon or after some time, Arjo said it's ultimately up to Maine. He also added that he's ready to marry her anytime. Aww.

"You know, for me, that’s for her to answer because it’s Maine’s decision for now," Arjo shared. "For me, I’m just here for whatever she wants. I’m ready."

"To be honest, I’ve decided even since before asking her, anytime, anytime. So it’s just really a matter of us talking. This is a big step in our life, it’s another milestone, eventually have kids."

