Arjo Atayde Actually Proposed To Maine Mendoza On The *Same Date* She Tweeted About Him In 2013

You guys, we still can't get over Arjo Atayde getting engaged to Maine Mendoza, and we just discovered another *kilig* fact about the proposal: Arjo actually popped the question on the same date Maine tweeted about him nine years ago! OMG.

That's right. Back in 2013, Maine actually posted on Twitter, "Arjo cutie." We kid you not.

Fast forward to July 28, 2022. So that's what Arjo's caption was referring to on IG, where he says, "My turn, I will marry you cutie. 07.28.22." Wow. Talk about manifesting!

While guesting in October 2021 on one of broadcaster Julius Babao's vlogs, Arjo revealed that he and Maine do talk of marriage and that he thinks they're both already at the right age.

Arjo and Maine have been together since 2019. Arjo first confirmed in January 2019 that they were exclusively dating, but they were spotted going out as early as 2018. They've also been known to spend time with each other's families.

Congrats on the engagement, Arjo and Maine!

