LOL! Atasha Muhlach Says She Once Thought Her Mom Charlene Gonzalez Was A *Mermaid*

ICYMI, Atasha Muhlach has *officially* ventured into show biz as she signed with Viva Artists Agency!

The contract signing event, held last Tuesday, July 4, marked a significant milestone in the it girl’s budding career. One of her biggest revelations? She expressed her desire to portray the iconic role of Dyesebel, a fictional mermaid character that was once played by her very own mother, Charlene Gonzalez, in 1996.

“I would really love to do Dyesebel if I had the chance because that is something that I saw growing up,” she said. “I used to think that my mom was a mermaid, and as a kid, I thought that I'd turn into one, so to be able to experience a role like that would be truly an honor.”

Atasha also shared a charming anecdote from her childhood, reminiscing about the time when she believed her mother was an *actual* mermaid.

”The funny story is that when I was younger, I used to think my mom was a mermaid. They would show photos of my mom with a tail, and they would go along with it, saying, 'Oh look! Your mom's a mermaid,' and my dad would say, 'Oh yes! It's true, it's true,” she narrates.

“When we were out in the water, I really thought I would transform into a mermaid too. The older I got, the realization hit that it wasn't for real." LOL, so cute!

Atasha is set to release her debut single as her first project, while remaining open to exploring other creative endeavors. With her undeniable talent and passion, however, there is no doubt that the 21-year-old star is poised to thrive in the world of show biz.

Exciting things lie ahead for you, Atasha!

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.