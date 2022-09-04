Wow, Atasha Muhlach Is Representing The Philippines At The Upcoming Le Bal des Débutantes In Paris

Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez's daughter, Atasha Muhlach was selected to represent the Philippines at the upcoming Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris scheduled on November 26, 2022.

The débutante ball, organized by Ophélie Renouard, is one of the most prestigious balls in the world. First organized in 1992, the by-invitation-only ball held every November is the only charity ball in the world where débutantes wear haute couture and couture. The ball, which selects about 20 to 25 women from around the world, aims to raise money for charities to help young women.

Atasha, who's currently based in the UK as she pursues her college degree, announced the big news on Instagram on September 3. She wrote, "So happy and grateful to be given the opportunity to take part representing the Philippines in le Bal des débutantes in Paris 2022 November."

According to Atasha's post, she will be raising funds for Necker-Enfants Malades hospital in association with the cardiology research for fetus to adult.

Charlene, who shared photos from Atasha's magazine spread that announced her daughter's participation at the ball, wrote on her Instagram page, “It’s such an honor for Atasha to be part of such a ‘philanthropic project like @lebal.paris which aims to raise funds and help support charities that uplift and help the youth and women.”

Previous editions of the ball featured daughters of actors and industry tycoons, like Isha Ambani, Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, Lilly Collins, and Ava Philippe. There have also been Filipinas who represented the country at the ball, including Paloma Urquijo Zobel de Ayala, Natalia Zobel, Emily Madrigal, and Dominque Cojuangco.

