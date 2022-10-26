Yikes! Ateneo's Basketball Star Forthsky Padrigao Draws Flak For Alleged Sexual Abuse

Volleyball player Pia Ildefonso has come forward with sexual abuse allegations concerning Ateneo De Manila University's prized men’s basketball point guard Forthsky Padrigao. In a series of Instagram stories, the 20-year-old daughter of former two-time PBA MVP Danny Ildefonso reposted an op-ed piece from Rappler with the headline “When abusers win championships for their schools, who loses?”, which slams a culture of letting student-athletes of the hook with their heinous conduct.

“I saw a tweet saying ‘okay lang kung ganun mga ginawa niya, magaling naman sa basketball’. Nope. Hahaha. While others are still healing from the pain and trauma you immature boys have caused, you’re out there being shown on TV, getting all the “fame” and all the benefits of being a student-athlete in Ateneo (allowances and full scholarships), tas living life like you did absolutely nothing,” Pia wrote on Instagram.

She then shared a photo of Forth in Ateneo’s jersey with his face covered, captioning it, “Still support Ateneo though.”

Pia added, “It’s never right to cheat on your partner. It’s never right to manipulate and gaslight your partner. It’s never right to take advantage of women, especially when they’re in a vulnerable state. Lastly, it’s never right to spread and leak any personal content of your friends without their consent.”

“Di tama yung inaabuso mo yung kabaitan ng isang tao, lalong lalo na yung mga taong tinuri kang kaibigan. Wala yang galing niyo sa basketball, kung di kayo marunong rumespeto ng kapwa niyo.”

On Twitter, fans expressed their support for Pia and what she’s standing up for, although not everyone is as empathetic.

One netizen wrote, “Uhm pwede pansinin na lang ito after matapos yung playing years niya sa Ateneo? Haha many of us just want to watch competitive UAAP games and need ng Ateneo yung basketball skills ni Forthsky.” To which, renowned analyst Ryan Alba fired back, “There are bigger things than basketball and student-athletes have to uphold the values these institutions claim to espouse.”

Pia also tweeted, “AAAAAAND people still wonder why victims choose not to speak their truth.” It was liked and retweeted by her brother Dave Ildefonso, who is also one of Forthsky’s teammates.

It was 2020 when the hashtag #ForthPadriGagoIsCancelled trended, spotlighting a Twitter thread where 15 women presented evidence of their experience of sexual and gender-based violence against Forth. However, the alleged victims have now deleted their tweets or deactivated their accounts.

In the current season, Forth is revered as one of the league’s best-performing star players and Ateneo’s tough-shot maker, averaging 12 points and four rebounds per game as of the first round.

Neither Forthsky nor Ateneo has addressed the issue as of writing.

