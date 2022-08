'Badjao Girl' Rita Gaviola Reveals She Has A Breast Cyst: 'Kahit hawak lang, masakit po'

Rita Gaviola, better known as "Badjao Girl", has revealed something that can potentially plague her health.

In an interview with broadcaster Karen Davila, the former Pinoy Big Brother Season 7 housemate opened up about a mass that had been discovered in her breast.

"Actually, kasi nagpa-checkup na po ako dati," Rita told Karen. "Meron po talaga siya sabi nila po parang ano, bukol lang talaga, normal lang sa babae."

While the lump was not initially diagnosed as cancerous, Rita expressed concern since it apparently has returned. She also shared that she's been holding off having it re-examined as she would rather give the money to her parents. Thankfully, Karen has offered to help cover the expenses.

"Masakit siya lalo na 'pag natatamaan siya tapos parang kahit hawak lang, masakit po," Rita described.

"Kailangan kong tiisin na hindi ako nakakapagpa-checkup kasi imbis na i-checkup ako, ibigay ko na lang sa parents ko, pambili nila ng pagkain. So ako, okay lang, okay lang na ako ang mahirapan, ‘wag lang sila."

Continue reading below ↓

Earlier in August 2022, Rita was bashed after revealing that she is now a mother at the age of 19. Netizens called her stupid, malandi, and a "bad example to teens" for sacrificing her career to become a mom at an early age.

Rita responded, saying, "Siyempre, sa part ko, sobrang sakit dahil hindi nila alam yung dinadanas ko. Parang ang dali sa kanila manghusga ng tao na hindi nila kilala."

"Sabi ko, ako na lang, huwag yung anak ko. Kahit i-bash niyo ako ng i-bash, okay lang, tatanggapin ko. Yung baby ko, huwag nalang, yung baby ko, walang kasalanan."

Watch Karen's interview with Rita here:

MORE ON RITA GAVIOLA:

'Badjao Girl' Rita Gaviola On Handling Bashers: 'Sobrang sakit dahil hindi nila alam yung dinadanas ko'

Rita 'Badjao Girl' Gaviola Responds To A Netizen Who Called Her A Bad Example To Teens

'Badjao Girl' Rita Gaviola Is Planning To Join Miss Universe *Soon*