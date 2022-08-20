'Badjao Girl' Rita Gaviola On Handling Bashers: 'Sobrang sakit dahil hindi nila alam yung dinadanas ko'

Rita Gaviola, AKA "Badjao Girl" shared her painful experience with bashers in a recent appearance in an August 12 episode of Eat Bulaga's "Bawal Judgemental."

Rita, who revealed early this month that she's now a mother, said that bashers were giving her a hard time at first. "Noong una nahihirapan ako kasi ang dami nilang sinasabi na about sa akin ganyan. Tapos ngayon, madami silang sinasabi about 'bobo' ganyan, sinayang mo yung career mo. Kung sana inuna mo pa yan, inuna mo yung kalandian," Rita said.

"Siyempre, sa part ko, sobrang sakit dahil hindi nila alam yung dinadanas ko," Rita added. "Parang ang dali sa kanila manghusga ng tao na hindi nila kilala, actually, yung personality nila talaga, so masakit. Kasi dumadating yung time na maiisip mo na sana huwag maranasan ng anako ko yung nararanasan ko ngayon kasi sobrang hirap. Sabi ko, ako nalang, huwag yung anak ko. Kahit i-bash niyo ako ng i-bash, okey lang, tatanggapin ko. Yung baby ko, huwag nalang, yung baby ko, walang kasalanan."

Co-host Maine Mendoza added that she saw Rita's posts on Instagram and commented, "Marami naman supporta sa'yo and happy for you." To which Rita responded, "Madami din po. Sila rin po yung dahilan kung bakit ako lumaban at lalong-lalo na yung baby ko."

Maja Salvador, who recently joined the cast of Eat Bulaga and was first to ask about Rita's experience with bashers said, "Mas doon tayo mag-focus sa mga magaganda yung sinasabi. Sa mga bashers, basahin mo lang, pero 'Hmph!' dahil mas kilala mo naman yung sarli mo."

Rita first trended on social media in 2016 when her photo captured by Topher Quinto Burgos went viral and caught the attention of netizens. Rita, who was 13 at the time, went on to join Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky Season 7 as a teen housemate and was known as "The Badjao Girl of Lucena."

