Barbie Forteza Is *Tired* Of Answering Questions About Jak Roberto's ‘Jealousy’ Towards David Licauco

Ever since Barbie Forteza and David Licauco’s love team took flight in the hit teleserye Maria Clara at Ibarra, it seems like the only topic on everyone's lips is whether Barbie's real-life boyfriend, Jak Roberto, feels jealous of her on-screen partner.

This ongoing curiosity has become a recurring theme in interviews and conversations, and during the media conference of her new show, the actress candidly expressed her frustration with the unending questions about her love life.

“Sorry, kasi ever since nag-pick up [at] sumikat ang BarDa, it has always been the question kung nagseselos ba si Jak. Hindi nga! So can we stop? Parang nakakapagod nang sumagot,” she said.

“Hindi ko alam paano i-ibahin yung wording. Laging yun ang tanong. Wala nga, at all. Siguro, yung assurance na tinatanong niya sakin sa set is kung nakakain na ba ako, kung hindi ba ako natutuyan ng pawis—yung care. Yung selos, wala talaga. Jusko. Parehas na kaming aktor, alam na namin yan.”

She also emphasized that they don’t police each other’s careers.

“Naging magka-relasyon kami nang may parehas may pinangangalagaang image and reputation. So naging malinaw samin na pagdating sa karera, walang pakialamanan,” she added.

“I know what I want, I know anong career path ang gusto ko. Alam ko kung ano ang dapat gawin. Hindi ko kailangan ng boyfriend para magsabi sakin kung anong dapat kong gawin.”

The actress continued, “Kung hindi insecure si Jak, it means assured siya na wala akong ginagawa. It only speaks volumes of how I am as a woman, how I treat my work, how serious I am with my work, and kung hanggang saan lang talaga.”