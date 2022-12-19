Barbie Imperial *Finally* Opens Up About Her Alleged Feud With Debbie Garcia

Barbie Imperial and Debbie Garcia recently made headlines when an alleged CCTV footage of them fighting in a club went viral online. Netizens believed that the squabble was because of Debbie’s alleged ~relationship~ with Barbie’s ex-boyfriend Diego Loyzaga. Days after the incident, the Vivamax actress filed three charges against Barbie.

The Araw Gabi star has been silent on social media following the controversy, but in a recent interview, Barbie finally opened up about their alleged rift. “Naka-move on na ako from it. Hindi ko siya gustong sagutin o pag-usapan kasi siyempre dinala na sa korte,” she says. “Walang dumating ever sa akin na [subpoena.] Pero if ever, ready naman po ako.”

Instagram/msbarbieimperial

When asked about her relationship with Debbie, the actress admits that they used to be *friends*. “We were friends before. Something happened lang na malalim, and ako naman, hindi naman po ako ‘yung taong nagagalit if wala naman. And chances were given before pero pag inulit-ulit kasi parang bastos na di ba?”

“Noong nagkita kami ulit na parang nangpo-provoke. Wala akong ginawa noong may ginawa kang mali sa akin tapos ikaw pa yung mag-a-act ng ganito. Parang for me, sobra na,” she continued.

