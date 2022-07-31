Barbie Imperial *Doesn't* Want To Get Back With Any Of Her Exes: 'Porke’t 'di masarap yung ulam na bago, babalik ka sa 'kin?'

Barbie Imperial had *a lot* to reveal about plastic surgery rumors and her exes.

In a recent upload on her YouTube channel, the actress took the opportunity to address some of the most savage (and juiciest) questions she's been asked.

For starters, Barbie clarified that she has not had either a boob or nose job. She also pointed out how guys would even comment that her boobs are uneven.

"Kung pinaayos ko 'to guys, sana pinantay ko, 'di ba?" she said with a laugh.

Barbie also answered the question of which ex-boyfriend she'd want to get back together with.

"Wala," she replied. "Wala akong gustong balikan sa mga exes ko kasi ewan ko ba, may gano'n ako, e."

"Ako kasi 'pag-break up ko with my ex, after kami maghiwalay, usually may mga bago na silang girls," Barbie added. "So ako yung tipong if natikman mo na yung ibang babae after sa ‘kin, bakit ka pa babalik sa 'kin? Porke’t 'di masarap yung ulam na natikman mong bago, babalik ka sa 'kin? Panindigan mo 'yan. 'Yan ang pinili mo 'di ba? So sinayang mo 'ko, e, so 'wag ka na."

Barbie's ex-boyfriends include Diego Loyzaga, JM de Guzman, and Paul Salas.

Watch Barbie's YouTube video here:

