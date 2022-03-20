Barbie Imperial Is A Redhead Now And She Looks *Amazing*

Barbie Imperial just debuted a fierce new look, and we are all for it.

The actress took to IG to share her new red hair color, and we have to say, she looks *amazing*.

"B**ch u better be joking," Barbie wrote in her post. "Red hair!!! Finally."

Instagram/msbarbieimperial



Instagram/msbarbieimperial

Barbie also shared an IG Story where she thanked her hair colorist, Carl Dana of Hairticulture By Carl Dana.

Here's a snap from the salon so you can see the textures and layers.



This isn't the first time that Barbie has played around with her hair color. In 2019, she dyed her hair honey blonde, which totally made her look like a living doll. In 2021, we also got to see what she would look like with super light blond hair when she did her 23rd birthday photoshoot, an homage to her namesake doll. Her latest look just proves that she can rock any hair color!

