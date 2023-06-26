Sharon Cuneta Defends Barbie Imperial From *Snubbing* Accusations: ‘I have no idea where this issue came from’

In the world of showbiz where every move is scrutinized, misunderstandings and miscommunications can easily lead to unwarranted controversies. One incident recently involved actress Barbie Imperial, who found herself at the center of a social media storm after allegedly snubbing veteran actress Sharon Cuneta during a supposed encounter.

However, in an effort to clear the air, the Megastar took to Instagram to address the issue, stating that she had never actually *met* Barbie in person.

“Hi Barbie! A friend of mine just told me today that you have been getting some flak for supposedly snubbing me? I am so, so sorry you have to go through this,” Sharon commented on Barbie’s Instagram post.

“I haven’t even seen you in person as far as I can remember! You have done nothing wrong. I hope to meet you someday!”

Instagram/msbarbieimperial

The singer-actress says that she also has *no idea* how the rumor started. “Please be strong and remember I have no idea where this issue came from either! God bless you - and I hope you don’t mind my posting this on your comments. Take care!”

Barbie thanked Sharon for clarifying the issue, and even posted their conversation on Instagram stories. “Kilig!” she wrote.

Instagram/msbarbieimperial