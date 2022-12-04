Baron Geisler's Christmas-Themed Family Photos Have Us Feeling Excited For The Holidays

Christmas is all about family and this is what actor Baron Geisler embodied in a new set of holiday photos that he shared on Instagram on December 1.

The Doll House actor captioned his post, "It's the most wonderful time of the year again. Jesus, may our love for you be constant in all seasons!"

Baron also shared a short video from the family's Christmas photoshoot that features his wife, Jamie Evangelista, and their kids including Talitha Cumi. Baron shared, "Enjoying this clip with a grateful heart. Family is everything indeed."

It's so great to see Baron doing really well. Last summer, Baron went through an alcohol relapse, and in an interview, the once-troubled actor revealed how he's been dealing with the situation. Baron explained, "I am learning to live life on life's terms. I'm doing service in our community. I work out every day. I have to cook dinner on Thursday and clean the yard and garden and look after four dogs. I am still actively working to provide for my family."

