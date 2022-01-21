Aww, Baron Geisler's Unica Hija, Talitha Cumi Turns 2

Baron Geisler and his non-showbiz wife, Jamie Evangelista celebrated Talitha Cumi's birthday on January 20!

The actor's first child celebrated her second birthday, and the family had a low-profile celebration at home.

On Instagram, a healthy and happy-looking Baron posted a video where the happy family blew Talitha's birthday cakes.

Continue reading below ↓

In a later post, he wrote, "After surviving typhoon Odette and Omicron, celebrating life has become simpler yet more meaningful."

"Thanking God for Tali who gives me joy and keeps me motivated," he added.

Meanwhile, Baron's wife, Jamie, had this to say, "You are indeed God's gift to our family, a constant reminder of His love. I am proud and joyful to be your Mom. Love you always."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The once-troubled actor, who's battled alcoholism, met his wife in rehab. Jamie said in an interview, "Binigyan ko siya ng change and I figured out na hindi naman siya shallow. Matalino [siya], he's very interesting to talk to." The couple went on to tie the knot in a civil wedding ceremony in 2019, and they welcomed Talitha in 2020.