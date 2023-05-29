Sorry, no results were found for
7 Things To Know About Angelica Lopez, Binibining Pilipinas International 2023

by Patricia Melliza | 17 hours ago
PHOTO: (FROM LEFT TO RIGHT) YouTube/Bb. Pilipinas Official, Instagram/angelicalopezofficial
Featured

It's official: Angelica Lopez from Palawan has just been crowned Binibining Pilipinas International 2023! The prestigious pageant was held at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, May 28, in Cubao, Quezon City. 

YouTube/Bb. Pilipinas Official

We know you’re *curious* about the newly crowned queen, so we rounded up seven facts and trivia about her! 

7 Things You Should Know About Angelica Lopez, Bb. Pilipinas International 2023

  1. Angelica is only 22 years old! 

  2. According to her Binibining Pilipinas bio, the model-turned-beauty queen's interests include "human behavior, music, arts, inspirational books, philosophy of life, documentary series, and beauty pageants." 

    Instagram/angelicalopezofficial
  3. Angelica's national costume "Perlas ng Palawan" was inspired by her beautiful province. 

    "Angelica's costume is a creative representation of her roots where she came from—the last ecological frontier, Palawan," she captioned her post on Instagram. "The main inspiration of Binibining Palawan's national costume is the rich marine life and majestic atoll reef of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, The Tubbataha Reefs."

    Instagram/angelicalopezofficial

  4. She's an advocate for low-income communities. 

    In an interview with PEP.ph, Angelica shared how her personal experience with poverty and hunger inspired her to choose this as her advocacy as it's "close to her heart." 

  5. This isn't her first time joining a beauty pageant! 

    ICYDK, Angelica competed for Miss Universe Philippines 2022. She also represented the Philippines during the Miss Asia Global 2022 pageant and finished first runner-up. 

    Instagram/angelicalopezofficial
    Instagram/angelicalopezofficial

  6. Angelica is a *proud* morena. 

    On Instagram, the certified beach lover opened up about she used to "doubt" her own beauty, especially her "skin color." She wrote, "Now, I am finally enjoying every moment of it; inspiring and empowering other morena/dark girls to not be ashamed of what skin color and what body type they have." 

    Instagram/angelicalopezofficial
  7. You can follow the Gen Z beauty queen on Instagram and TikTok @angelicalopezofficial! 

    Instagram/angelicalopezofficial

