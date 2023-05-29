7 Things To Know About Angelica Lopez, Binibining Pilipinas International 2023

It's official: Angelica Lopez from Palawan has just been crowned Binibining Pilipinas International 2023! The prestigious pageant was held at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, May 28, in Cubao, Quezon City.

We know you’re *curious* about the newly crowned queen, so we rounded up seven facts and trivia about her!

7 Things You Should Know About Angelica Lopez , Bb. Pilipinas International 2023