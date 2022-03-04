It's Confirmed! Bea Alonzo And Alden Richards Will Star In The Philippine Remake Of Hit K-Drama 'Start-Up'

We'll be seeing more of Bea Alonzo and Alden Richards on our TV sets really soon as GMA Network confirmed that the two Kapuso celebrities will be starring in the Philippine remake of the hit K-drama, Start-Up.

The Philippine remake of Start-Up is Alden and Bea's first official project. Speaking to Nelson Canlas on 24 Oras aired on March 4, Alden said, "Napanood ko rin po siya and excited ako. This is my first K-drama adaptation project. Ang sarap lang sa pakiramdam to be given the opportunity to be able to do something na hinahanap ng audience."

Meanwhile, Bea said, "Alam mo, nakakatawa, Nelson. Kasi even before I signed with GMA, my first-ever meeting with the bosses, ito na yung na-pitch sa akin and it is one of the reasons why I decided to become a Kapuso. So now that is finally happening and I'm very, very excited."



Lilybeth Rasonable, Senior Vice President for the Entertainment Group at GMA Network promised that the upcoming drama will contain "certain surprises" prepared for the audience.

Speaking about working with Alden, Bea added, "I know he's such a brilliant actor and nakita ko rin siya sa workshops namin. Talagang sobrang nakaka-impress yung performance niya so kahit ako kinakabahan makasama si Alden. Kailangan galingan ko din kasi magaling si Alden."

Alden also expressed his excitement about working on this new project with Bea. He shared, "Noong nag-workshops kami for other projects, hindi niya pinapalagpas yung small details. Because small details, yung yung nagco-count sa portrayal of roles. And siguro sabi ko, 'Ah, tama, perfect match kasi parehas kaming hands-on when it comes to the creative side.'"